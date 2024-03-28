Focus on youth employment over sea dredging in Kumasi - Rapp Fada tells Cheddar

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Rapp Fada has rejected Cheddar's pledge to dredge the sea in Kumasi, emphasizing the need to address pressing issues like education and unemployment instead.



In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, Rapp Fada advises Cheddar to prioritize creating job opportunities for Kumasi's youth if he aims to fulfill his presidential ambitions.



He labels Cheddar's promise as "deceptive" and suggests that focusing on education and unemployment is more crucial than dredging the sea.



Cheddar, speaking on Abusua FM, defends his vision of bringing the sea to Kumasi to enhance trade along Ghana's Eastern and Western corridors.



Critics argue that Cheddar's proposal is unrealistic and question his seriousness in politics, highlighting the impracticality of fulfilling such promises.