Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Okyeame Kwame launched an online campaign for a collaboration between King Paluta and Daddy Lumba, aiming for a feature on Paluta's song For the Popping.



Encouraging fans to support by commenting, Okyeame Kwame shared his intent to appeal to Daddy Lumba, hoping it boosts Paluta's career.