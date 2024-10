Television of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: Tigpost

Afia Pokua, also known as Vim Lady, has requested forgiveness for colleague Afia Pokua's controversial remarks about the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



She emphasized the journalist’s remorse, urging understanding and calm amidst rising ethnic tensions in Ghana.



The Asantehene’s representatives, however, deemed the apology insufficient.