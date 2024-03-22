Forgiving Lilwin would be the last thing I would ever do - Martha Ankomah

Entertainment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah, has issued a stern response to fellow actor LilWin, following his recent verbal attack on her without provocation.



In her first public statement addressing the matter, Ankomah made it unequivocally clear that forgiveness towards Lilwin was out of the question for her.



Dispelling any notion of reconciliation, the actress emphasized that the absence of public updates on the issue should not be misconstrued as forgiveness on her part.



"Forgiving LilWin would be the last thing I would ever do," Ankomah asserted, reaffirming her stance during an interview.



Expressing her trust in the Ghanaian judicial system, Ankomah remained confident that justice would prevail in due course.



In response to LilWin's insinuation that he was merely jesting, Ankomah fired back during her appearance on UTV, refuting any notion of familiarity between them beyond their on-screen encounters.



The actress clarified that despite their shared profession, she had never crossed paths with LilWin in person. Furthermore, she dismissed claims that LilWin was engaging in playful banter, asserting firmly, "I am not your class for you to play with."



