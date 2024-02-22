Former Last Two signee Agbeko acknowledges Hammer's support amid struggles

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Agbeko, a former signee of renowned producer Hammer Last Two, has opened up about the support he received from his former producer during challenging times.



The rapper, who has been away from the music scene for nearly two decades, revealed how Hammer assisted him, even during periods of arrests and personal struggles.



In an interview on 3FM, Agbeko disclosed that he faced arrests due to his association with "Ghetto" environments and drug-related issues. However, he emphasized that Hammer never abandoned him and played a crucial role in bailing him out of police custody.



"Those ones are coincidental. Sometimes Hammer bails me. Props Two too, sometimes I find myself behind bars and I do not get anybody’s number in mind than Hammer, so if I call him back and forth, he dey bail me," Agbeko said during the interview.



Acknowledging his personal challenges, including struggles with substance abuse and spiritual attacks, Agbeko expressed a desire for change. He mentioned the need for management and rehabilitation to overcome his issues and suggested that he is ready for a fresh start in his music career.



The Voltarian rapper, once considered one of the best in his region, also shared insights into his spiritual journey, explaining how he had to remove his locks as directed by his spiritual pastor following a spiritual attack three years ago.



Agbeko expressed gratitude for the support he has received from friends and family but recognized the need for a structured approach to manage his challenges and revive his music career.