Forqzy Beatz quits Guinness World Record attempt due to exhaustion

Entertainment of Friday, 29 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Manasseh T. Nartey, known as Forqzy Beatz, a music producer and engineer from Tema Community 1, fell short of his ambitious goal during his Rec-A-Thon endeavor.



Despite facing initial setbacks, Nartey aimed to record over 200 artists within 100 hours.



Nartey's marathon effort commenced on Thursday, March 21, 2024, but encountered a setback when rain disrupted the setup. Undeterred, he persisted, and after overcoming logistical challenges caused by a dawn downpour on Friday, March 22, 2024, the attempt resumed that evening.



With unwavering determination to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Recording Marathon with Multiple Artists, Forqzy Beatz pressed on, supported by his team and various music acts including Keche Global. By the 75-hour mark, he had recorded 108 artists, surpassing the existing record of 40 hours.



However, exhaustion prevailed, prompting the team to terminate the attempt on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. "The physical and mental toll of the marathon had taken its toll, leading to the unanimous agreement to conclude the attempt at the 75th hour mark," stated the producers.



Despite falling short of the goal, Forqzy Beatz and his team remain optimistic, believing their endeavor will inspire others in the music industry to persevere despite obstacles.