Frank Naro bemoans trend of seeking popularity through negativity

Ghanaian entertainer Frank Naro has voiced concern over a prevailing trend where individuals seek fame through negativity and controversy.



Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast, Naro highlighted the phenomenon, stating, "Nowadays, people seek attention by promoting negativity. In Ghana, negativity often garners attention, driving individuals to pursue it for popularity."



He observed that dissenting voices attract attention amidst a sea of consensus, stating, "When everyone is saying yes, someone will say no, knowing that dissenting opinions spark discussions and garner attention."



Naro, a prominent figure in the Kumawood movie industry, expressed dismay at the prevalence of negativity-driven popularity on social media. He remarked, "If you look at social media today, it's dominated by aggressive and controversial figures who thrive on negativity."



Furthermore, Naro cautioned against the detrimental effects of this trend on society, emphasizing the proliferation of false information. He warned, "This trend is detrimental to our country because it enables the spread of fake news without consequences."



The actor, who recently made headlines by suggesting a potential role in a pornographic film, reiterated his stance on only returning to the movie industry under such controversial circumstances. Naro's remarks underscore a broader concern regarding the impact of negativity-driven popularity on Ghanaian society.