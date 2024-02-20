Freaky Wan and Gachios declare admiration for Shatta Wale's business acumen

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

During a recent interview on Kingdom FM, Ghanaian rising artists Freaky Wan and Gachios not only promoted their latest single, "Eii Odo" featuring Gachios but also expressed their deep admiration for the legendary Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale, particularly lauding his remarkable business mindset.



The Kingdom FM interview provided a platform for Freaky Wan and Gachios to discuss their latest musical collaboration, "Eii Odo," which has been generating buzz among music enthusiasts.



Amid discussions about their new single, the conversation veered towards their admiration for Shatta Wale and his entrepreneurial prowess.



"Freaky Wan and Gachios declared their love for the legend, Shatta Wale, during an exclusive interview on Kingdom FM," the duo emphasized, highlighting their profound respect for the influential figure in Ghana's music industry.



Shatta Wale, known for his innovative approach to music and branding, has not only achieved immense success as an artist but has also demonstrated a keen understanding of business dynamics within the music industry.



"Freaky Wan and Gachios were vocal about their appreciation for Shatta Wale's business acumen," noting his ability to diversify revenue streams through strategic partnerships and investments.



As the interview concluded, Freaky Wan and Gachios encouraged listeners to stream their latest single, "Eii Odo," a testament to their passion for music and dedication to their craft.



