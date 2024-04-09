Fred Kyei Mensah critiques Obrafour’s discography and style

Music of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Legendary music producer Fred Kyei Mensah has shared insights on the unique contribution of Obrafour to rap music history.



In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM, he highlighted how Obrafour infused palace proverbs and culture into his music, making it widely popular.



Kyei Mensah pointed out that Obrafour's name, meaning "executioner," harks back to traditional palace associations.



While acknowledging Obrafour's pioneering use of traditional wisdom in his music, Kyei Mensah observed that some of Obrafour's songs seemed structurally similar, though he noted this was not uncommon.



He contrasted Obrafour's approach with the current generation of musicians who blend childish fun with elder wisdom and other elements, creating a unique and evolving musical landscape.



Kyei Mensah reflected on the inevitable passing of the torch in the music industry, suggesting that although Obrafour and Sarkodie currently dominate, younger artists like Amerado and Strongman are poised to ascend due to their innovative styles and musical advancements.



He also acknowledged his own evolution as a sound engineer, recognizing the superior technical abilities of contemporary producers like Sha, while emphasizing the contribution of his protégés, such as Appietus and Jay Q.