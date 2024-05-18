Fredyma urges creatives to venture into politics without fear of enmity

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned music producer Fredyma advocates for creatives to proudly express their political affiliations, asserting that involvement in governance is crucial for industry progress.



Despite societal pressure for creatives to remain politically neutral, Fredyma challenges this notion, emphasizing that political engagement is not exclusive to certain professions.



In light of the upcoming general election, Fredyma reveals facing unwarranted insults for his political stance, particularly in support of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Expressing disappointment over the misconception that political involvement breeds enmity, Fredyma emphasizes the importance of creatives shaping the country's governance.



While encouraging creative participation in politics, Fredyma underscores the necessity for respectful discourse devoid of insults and negativity.



As a staunch NPP supporter, Fredyma acknowledges industry concerns about unfulfilled government promises, such as the delayed construction of amphitheatres across regions.



Fredyma's call for creatives to engage politically echoes the need for diverse voices in shaping policy and governance, promoting a more inclusive and participatory democracy.