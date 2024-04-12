Freezy Mcbones grooves to Blakk Rasta's 'Sodom and Gomorrah'

Entertainment of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian professional boxer, Freezy Mcbones, has been spotted jamming to Blakk Rasta's latest track "Sodom and Gomorrah" from his recently released album Salaga Soljah.



The unexpected and exciting moment occurred during a private training session, capturing the attention of fans and sparking interest in the collaboration between sports and music.



Freezy Mcbones, known for his athleticism in the boxing ring, showcased his rhythmic side as he vibed to the infectious beats and thought-provoking lyrics of Blakk Rasta's song. The event highlighted Mcbones' appreciation for diverse musical genres and his support for fellow Ghanaian artists.





FREEZY JAMMING TO Blakk Rasta SODOM AND GOMORAH TUNE. Posted by Bongo Wailer on Sunday, April 7, 2024

Blakk Rasta's album Salaga Soljah has been gaining traction in the music scene, blending reggae and authentic Ghanaian elements with socially conscious themes. "Sodom and Gomorrah," a standout track on the album, delves into societal issues with a poignant message delivered through compelling musicality.The spontaneous display by Freezy Mcbones underscores the universal appeal of Blakk Rasta's music and its ability to transcend cultural and professional boundaries. Social media buzzed with excitement as fans shared videos and comments about Mcbones' unexpected musical taste and his spirited dance moves.This intersection of sports and music showcases the dynamic cultural landscape of Ghana, where artists like Blakk Rasta inspire and resonate with individuals from various backgrounds, including athletes like Freezy Mcbones.Stream the album below