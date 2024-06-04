From fan to A&R executive: Eric Toscar signs with Lynx Entertainment

Television of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Eric Toscar, formerly known as Eric Agyapong-Mensah, has joined Lynx Entertainment as the latest Artiste and Repertoire (A&R) executive.



In an interview, he expressed excitement about managing Lynx signee St Lennon and being part of the label, which he admired since childhood.



He highlighted Lynx's structured approach to music management, contrasting it with other labels.



With experience in the industry and a passion for music nurtured since his school days, Toscar aims to contribute to Lynx's goal of becoming one of Africa's best labels.



Inspired by media executive Bola Ray, Toscar has a diverse background in event production and talent management.