Full List: Winner at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Mynewsgh

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards honored top achievers in the music industry, with Stonebwoy clinching Artist of the Year for the second time.



Strongman received the Rapper of the Year award after years of anticipation.



Other winners included Amakye Dede for Lifetime Achievement, Nacee for Best Gospel Song, and Kuami Eugene for Best Highlife Artist.



Notable collaborations like KiDi ft Stonebwoy's "Liquor" and Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi's "Cryptocurrency" won awards.



Stonebwoy's "Manodzi" featuring Angelique Kidjo secured Songwriter of the Year.



Exciting new talent like King Paluta and Olivetheboy were also recognized.



Overall, Stonebwoy emerged as the dominant force, winning Album of the Year and Artist of the Year.