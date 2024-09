Movies of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Ghanaweekend

Actress Funke Akindele praised the 175 crew members of her self-funded film "Everybody Loves Jenifa" in an Instagram post.



She celebrated their dedication, highlighting that 95% of the crew are young talents.



Akindele also commended the smooth collaboration between Nigerian and Ghanaian team members and emphasized her commitment to empowering the next generation.