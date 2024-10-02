Funny Face home from Pantang, acknowledges kindness of Gyan brothers on his birthday

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Comic actor Funny Face has returned home from Pantang Hospital, where he received treatment.



In a cheerful video, he thanked Baffour Gyan for bringing him home and celebrated his birthday with a cake presented by Asamoah Gyan.



Reflecting on his hospital experience, he mentioned witnessing "unbelievable things" but did not elaborate.



Asamoah Gyan referred to Funny Face as “my brother” and acknowledged their efforts to support him during a challenging time, including his recent social media outbursts.



Gyan also expressed gratitude to Baffour Gyan and Emmanuel Adebayor for their support.