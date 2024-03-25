You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 25Article 1925474

Funny Face involved in car accident at Kasoa

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face, has been involved in a car accident at Kakraba Junction in Kasoa.

Reports suggest that Funny Face escaped without injuries, but the incident resulted in three pedestrians being knocked down and two motorbikes being crashed into.

While the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, eyewitnesses allege that the comedian may have been driving under the influence, leading to the collision.

One eyewitness recounted the unfortunate event to Accra-based UTV, revealing that Funny Face's vehicle struck a mother and her two children before colliding with two motorbikes.

"I came to park a car, and as soon as I got out of the car, I realized a car had knocked down someone, so I went to check, and it was Funny Face who knocked down the pedestrians," the eyewitness reported.



