Funny Face to make stage comeback following serious car accident

Entertainment of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: YEN News

Comedian Funny Face is set to return to the stage at the DKY Night of Comedy and Music on August 23, 2024, marking his first performance since a serious car accident on March 24, 2024.



The crash, caused by alleged drunk driving, injured five people.



The event will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre at 8 pm.



Funny Face shared his excitement on Instagram, and his comeback has been warmly received by fans and celebrities, including retired footballer Asamoah Gyan, who have expressed their support and joy.