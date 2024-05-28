Fuse ODG hangs out with Afronitaa and Abigail in London

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian-British musician Fuse ODG is supporting dancers Afronitaaa and Abigail ahead of their next Britain’s Got Talent performance.



Their collaboration started when Fuse saw his song "Antenna" performed on the show.



In an interview, Fuse expressed excitement and pledged support for the dancers.



True to his word, he met with them in London, sharing fun moments captured on Afronitaaa’s Instagram.



Fuse praised Afronitaaa as a superstar and a trailblazer in entertainment, impressed by her skill and personality.



This partnership highlights their efforts to promote Ghanaian culture and develop their dance skills on an international platform.