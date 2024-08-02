You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 08 02Article 1965764

Entertainment of Friday, 2 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GA/R: Watch highlights from unprecedented Legal Year-End Bash

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Their attendance highlighted the event's significance and the unity within the legal community Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Their attendance highlighted the event's significance and the unity within the legal community

This year's end-of-legal-year get-together was a spectacular success, drawing an unprecedented number of lawyers from the Greater Accra Branch of the Ghana Bar Association.

The event, held at the Ghana Bar Association Secretariat in Ridge, saw massive attendance from lawyers of various firms, legal departments, and different professional statuses.

The presence of the Chief Justice added a special

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment