GA/R: Watch highlights from unprecedented Legal Year-End Bash

This year's end-of-legal-year get-together was a spectacular success, drawing an unprecedented number of lawyers from the Greater Accra Branch of the Ghana Bar Association.



The event, held at the Ghana Bar Association Secretariat in Ridge, saw massive attendance from lawyers of various firms, legal departments, and different professional statuses.



The presence of the Chief Justice added a special



touch to the occasion. During the event, she took the opportunity to dispel any rumors about potential amendments to procedural rules that would eliminate the legal vacation.



Her remarks were met with appreciation and added to the celebratory atmosphere of the gathering.



Organized under the exceptional leadership of Agbesi Dzakpasu, President of the Greater Accra Bar and a candidate for the Ghana Bar Association presidency, the event was graced by notable figures including Deputy Attorney General Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah, and former Bar President Anthony Forson.



Their attendance highlighted the event's significance and the unity within the legal community.





