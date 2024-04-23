GCF urges ministry for cultural sector data and funding initiatives

Television of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, recently engaged with the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) to explore opportunities within the cultural sector.



The meeting on April 18, 2024, emphasized the need to uplift the cultural and arts domains alongside tourism.



Recognizing the pivotal role of GCF in cultural advocacy, Mercer acknowledged the necessity to balance ministry resources across all sectors. He stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for sector practitioners and committed to more frequent engagement with them to understand their needs.



In response, GCF, represented by Vice-Chairperson Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, proposed key initiatives. Their primary request was for the ministry to spearhead comprehensive research to gather periodic data on the culture and creative sector, establishing a centralized data hub for stakeholders.



Additionally, GCF emphasized the urgent need for finalizing cultural sector laws and advocated for government-funded mechanisms to support creative practitioners.



Mercer shared ministry plans, including the imminent completion of the Western Region Cultural Centre and commitment to advancing the amphitheatre project.



He assured efforts towards finalizing cultural laws and facilitating administrative requirements for the Creative Arts Agency and National Film Authority.



Discussions also touched on leveraging existing commitments, such as support from China for the upkeep of the National Theatre.



The meeting concluded with GCF preparing formal proposals for collaborative projects discussed.