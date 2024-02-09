GHAMRO never paid my royalties - Cwesi Oteng

Entertainment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a startling disclosure, renowned urban Ghanaian gospel musician Cwesi Oteng has revealed that despite his years of dedication to music, he has never received royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).



GHAMRO, founded in 1993 with the mandate to collect and fairly distribute royalties to Ghanaian musicians, has come under fire for allegations of inefficiency and corruption in its operations.



Critics have long lamented the irregularities in royalty disbursement, advocating for alternative collective agencies to challenge GHAMRO's monopoly.



In an interview with GhanaWeekend, Cwesi Oteng, known for his chart-topping hits like 'God Dey Bless Me,' disclosed that since releasing his debut album 'Blessed Are They' in 2008, he has not received any royalties from GHAMRO, despite being a registered member.



The celebrated musician expressed his disillusionment with the current state of affairs, citing systemic dysfunction within Ghana's music industry. As a result, he has diverted his focus to alternative income streams to sustain his music career.



Cwesi Oteng, whose real name is Hermon Cyrus Kwesi Nhyira Oteng, emphasized the urgent need for structural reforms within GHAMRO to ensure equitable royalty collection and distribution.



Currently, the iconic gospel artist is actively promoting his latest single titled 'Your Love,' urging authorities to address the longstanding challenges plaguing Ghana's music industry.