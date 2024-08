Television of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: 3news

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will open a Book of Condolence on August 26, 2024, for Godwin Avenorgbo, its 75th Anniversary Planning Committee Chairman who recently passed away.



The book will be available at the Ghana International Press Centre for 10 days.



Tributes and condolences have poured in for Avenorgbo, known as "The Grandmaster," who was a significant figure in Ghana's media.