GMA-USA: Nee Oseye Ade Leke nominated for male artiste of the year

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian musician Nee Oseye Ade Leke has been nominated for Male Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2024, alongside other talented artists.



This nomination follows Ade Leke's past wins, including Most Popular US-Based Artiste in 2021 and Best Highlife Artiste in 2023.



Known for his soulful voice and socially conscious lyrics, Ade Leke's music resonates both locally and internationally.







He will soon release a new music video titled "Why" on YouTube, showcasing his talent as a performer and storyteller.



The video promises emotive visuals and a haunting melody, reflecting Ade Leke's dedication to creating impactful music.



Don't miss the premiere of "Why" on YouTube for an unforgettable musical experience.