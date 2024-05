Television of Saturday, 25 May 2024

Source: 3news

Ghanaian David Appiah aims to set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous speech, starting June 25, 2024, in Accra.



He plans to speak for 100 hours, 10 minutes, and 10 seconds, surpassing the current record of 90 hours, 2 minutes.



Appiah aims to inspire youth with his attempt.