GWR: Seidu Rafiwu completes 383 km walk from Techiman to Accra

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Seidu Rafiwu, the Ghanaian contender for the Guinness World Records title for the longest individual walk, finished his journey at Accra's Independence Square today.



Starting on April 27, Rafiwu covered the 383 km distance in 96 hours from Techiman to Accra, culminating his attempt at Independence Square in Osu.



In a Facebook post just before noon, Rafiwu expressed gratitude to everyone involved, signaling the successful completion of his walkathon attempt.



Despite initial concerns over his health, Rafiwu clarified that a viral video showing him in an ambulance was part of his scheduled recovery session, dispelling rumors of hospitalization due to exhaustion.



The current record, held by America's Jesse Casteneda since September 1976, stands at 228.930 kilometers, raising hopes among Ghanaians for Rafiwu's success.



Ghanaians await the Guinness World Records' verdict on Seidu Rafiwu's attempt, eager for national recognition on the global stage.