GWR holder, Abdul Hakim Awal presents certificate to Chief Imam

Ghanaian journalist and Guinness World Records (GWR) holder Abdul Hakim Awal has presented his record-breaking certificate to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



This is a symbolic gesture to seek blessings for his environmental advocacy work.



Awal earned the GWR title for spending an extraordinary 1,461 minutes hugging a tree, a feat he accomplished to promote environmental



awareness.



During the presentation, Awal shared his commitment to planting 1,461 trees each year—one tree for every minute spent in his record-setting endeavor.



This new initiative aims to contribute to reforestation efforts in Ghana and raise awareness about environmental preservation.



The Chief Imam expressed his encouragement for Awal’s project, admonishing others to join in the call since environmental stewardship is a shared responsibility.



Photos of the certificate presentation capture the warm exchange between Awal and the Chief Imam.