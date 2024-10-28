You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 28Article 1999619

Television of Monday, 28 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

GWR holder, Abdul Hakim Awal presents certificate to Chief Imam

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

This is a symbolic gesture to seek blessings for his environmental advocacy work This is a symbolic gesture to seek blessings for his environmental advocacy work

Ghanaian journalist and Guinness World Records (GWR) holder Abdul Hakim Awal has presented his record-breaking certificate to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

This is a symbolic gesture to seek blessings for his environmental advocacy work.

Awal earned the GWR title for spending an extraordinary 1,461 minutes hugging a tree, a feat he accomplished to promote environmental

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment