GWR walkathon contender dismisses collapse rumors

Rafiwu Seidu, striving for a Guinness World Records title for the longest walk-a-thon, has dismissed rumors of his collapse during the daunting trek.



Undertaking a 381km walk from Techiman to Accra, Rafiwu aims to set a new record in the challenge.



Initial reports hinted at Rafiwu succumbing to exhaustion and facing serious health issues upon reaching Konongo, with videos circulating online showing him in a frail state receiving medical attention in an ambulance.



However, Rafiwu has refuted these claims in a recent update, affirming his unwavering commitment to completing the walk-a-thon.



Contrary to the circulated reports, Rafiwu clarified that he is currently located in Nkawkaw, with less than 150km remaining to reach Accra.



He explained that the video circulating on social media captured a moment during his scheduled recovery session conducted by the medical team, where they were actively engaged in massaging his thighs and legs to alleviate any strain or discomfort.



Rafiwu reassured supporters of his determination to successfully accomplish his goal of completing the journey from Techiman to Accra on foot.