Gambo meets Snoop Dogg in America

Ghanaian musician, Gambo is making significant strides in his music career internationally, forging valuable connections with key figures in the American music scene.



Having already engaged in discussions with iconic American figures such as Jermaine Dupri, Timberland, and Jim Jones, who is confirmed to feature on the remix of Gambo's hit track "DRIP," along with other music executives, the celebrated Ghanaian rapper recently held a productive networking session with US rap legend, actor, and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg.



The meeting between the Vodafone Ghana Music Award-winning rapper and the legendary American artist took place in Los Angeles, California, on the sidelines of the African pre-Grammy Awards Global Affairs event.



The Global Affairs event, initiated by All We Do Is Work CEO Mr. Terry Williams and presented by Godfather Entertainment with CEO Michael Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records, provided a platform for Gambo to expand his international connections.



Gambo has been stationed in the US for several weeks, diligently working on his debut full studio album, following the successful release of his 'New Era' Extended Play (EP), featuring chart-toppers like 'Drip,' 'Beautiful,' and 'Settle.'



During the rendezvous, Gambo briefed Snoop Dogg about his upcoming album, earning praise for his dedication to his craft. Snoop Dogg, the founder of Doggy Style Records and owner of Death Row Records, encouraged Gambo to persist in his endeavors, hinting at a prospective visit to Ghana in the near future.



In an intriguing turn, Gambo took the opportunity to impart some Twi, the Akan language, to Snoop Dogg, facilitating potential communication with Ghanaians in their native tongue upon his visit. The brief lesson proved to be a delightful experience for Snoop Dogg, who learned basic Twi phrases including "Akwaaba" (welcome).



In addition to his engagements in the US, Gambo has been collaborating with fellow African musicians, notably featuring Nigeria's Goya Menor on his street anthem 'Cut Soap' towards the end of 2023. He followed up with another Nigerian artist, Lade, on his inspiring single 'Nobody,' garnering significant attention across media platforms in both Nigeria and Ghana, even making waves in the Ghana top 100 charts.