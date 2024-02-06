George Britton urges talent Managers to prioritize artistes' health and well-being

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

George Mensah Britton, the manager of Afrobeats artiste Camidoh, has emphasized the crucial role talent managers play in safeguarding the health of their artists.



In an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, George underscored that the well-being of his artiste has always been his top priority.



"As a manager, it is your duty to cater to the artiste regardless of the circumstances. I mean from health to performance to everything else, it is your duty as a manager to make sure that everything the product that you are selling is in the best of shape," George said.



He highlighted the need to be proactive in addressing health concerns, stating, "So I need to be concerned about the food that we eat. So I don’t have to say before I met Camidoh, he was drinking water so I need to keep giving him water. The level keeps growing. Yesterday, we performed at Anyinam, today we are performing at New York. So we need to grow and how do we grow? We need to be physically, mentally and spiritually healthy."



George disclosed that Camidoh had experienced depression, underscoring his commitment to ensuring the artiste received specialized care. Reflecting on the broader issue of artists' health, George expressed dissatisfaction with the industry's handling of this critical aspect.



"Listening to what Okyeame Kwame and the doctors have said, I think we [talent managers] are not doing a good job," he noted.