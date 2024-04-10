George Darko's 40-day observance set for May 1

Music of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

The family of the late George Darko, renowned as the King of Burger Highlife, has announced that a forty-day observance for the musician will take place on May 1.



The observance service will be held at Salem Park in Akropong Akuapem, starting at 8 am.



George Darko, who passed away on March 20, held the title of Tufuhene of Akropong Akuapem, known as Nana Apem Darko I.



Aged 73 at the time of his passing, George Darko was celebrated for his talents as a guitarist, vocalist, composer, and songwriter, leaving an indelible mark on Ghanaian music.



His musical journey in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s was marked by extraordinary success, with his songs remaining timeless classics in the highlife genre.



Among his well-loved compositions are 'Moni Palava', 'Prempremsiwaa', 'Mensei Da', 'Ako Te Brofo', 'Bire Bire', and more, which continue to resonate with music lovers.