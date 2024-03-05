Ghana Comedy Awards: Nominees for 2024 edition unveiled

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

The organisers of the Ghana Comedy Awards scheme have announced the nominees for the 2024 edition.



This begins a new journey of the awards after it was severed from poetry (when it was called Comedy & Poetry Awards).



The scheme celebrates comedians for the strides that have made in their various endeavours.



Check out the list of the nominees below:



Comic Cartoonist/Animator of the Year

a. Tales of Nazir – Louis Cage

b. Tilapia the Cartoonist

c. Hay Toons – Jerry Hay

d. Akosua the Cartoonist

e. Adventures of Dingo – KS STUDIOS

f. Abonsam Cartoons – Bright Ackwerh



Comedy Skit Act of the Year

a. MJ the Comedian

b. Bombo Marley

c. David Entertainer

d. Vivian Gil Lawrence

e. Comedian Waris

f. Made In Ghana

g. Bismark the Joke

h. Seniorman Layla

i. Aka Ebenezer

j. Jeffery Nortey

k. Erquah Official

l. Kyekyeku

m. SDK Dele



Most Popular Comedian of the Year

a. Clemento Suarez

b. OB Amponsah

c. Foster Romanus

d. Lekzy Decomic

e. Jacinta Ocansey

f. DKB

g. Aka Ebenezer



Standup Comedian of the Year – (The KSM Award)

a. OB Amponsah

b. Lekzy Decomic

c. Ebenezer Dwomoh

d. Foster Romanus

e. Okokobioko

f. DKB

g. Jacinta Okansey

h. ID James Brown

i. Parrot Mouth



Comedy Theatre/Play Act of the Year

a. Jeneral Ntatia

b. Docter So

c. Clemento Suarez

d. Efua Dell

e. William Odartey

f. Gideon Amoako (Ntim Nation)

g. Foster Romanus



Comedian of the Year

a. OB Amponsah

b. Foster Romanus

c. DKB

d. Clemento Suarez

e. Jacinta Ocansey

f. Lekzy Decomic

g. Ebenezer Dwomoh

h. Aka Ebenezer



Comedy Actor of the Year

a. Enock Darko

b. Berma Bediide

c. Aka Ebenezer

d. Bismark the Joke

e. Don Little

f. Jeffery Nortey

g. Kyekyeku

h. Jeneral Ntatia



Comedy Actress of the Year

a. Vivian Gill Lawrence

b. Efua Dell

c. Gyimidi

d. Maame Esi Forson

e. Roselyn Ngissah



Comedy Discovery of the Year

a. Kwame Obed

b. Comedian Unknown

c. Papayaw Ataamle

d. Small Pitah

e. Kwaku Forty



Comic Influencer of the Year

a. Comedian Waris

b. MJ the Comedian

c. Foster Romanus

d. Jeneral Ntatia

e. Felicia Osei

f. Clemento Suarez

g. Jacinta Ocansey

h. Made In Ghana

i. Erkuah Official

j. OB Amponsah

k. SDK Dele



Comic Media Personality of the Year (Radio/TV)

a. Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah – Peace FM

b. Dan Kweku Yeboah – Peace FM

c. Kwame Oboadie – Adom FM

d. Geovani Caleb – 3fm/TV3

e. Papa Shamo – Onua FM

f. Kwabena Marfo – Peace FM

g. Felicia Osei – Onua FM

h. Oliver Kahn “Ship Dealer” – Pure FM

i. Mr. Katah – Pure FM



Comic MC/Orator of the Year – (The Fritz BaffourAward)

a. Mr. Katah

b. Ato Pa GH

c. Kwame Oboadie

d. Odi Ahenkan Kwame Yeboah

e. Okokobioko

f. Unkle Kubby

g. Dan Kwaku Yeboah

h. MC Shegelaborbor

i. Geovani Caleb

j. Parrot Mouth

k. Foster Romanus

l. Clemento Suarez



Comic Music Act of the Year (Bob Okala Awards)

a. Ajeezay

b. AY Poyoo

c. Obaapa Gladys

d. Funny Face



Female Comedian of the Year (Araba Stamp Award)



a. Felicia Osei

b. Afia Barcelona

c. Vivian Gill Lawrence

d. Jacinta Ocansey

e. Efua Dell

f. Maame Esi Forson

g. Gyimidi

h. Erkuah Offcial



Student Comedian of the Year

a. Mr. Laughter – KNUST

b. Comedian Oneside – HTU

c. Kwame Obed – BYU Pathway, Salt Lake USA (Online)



Unsung Comedian of the Year

a. Comedian Manuel

b. Ranzy Ray

c. Pilato GH

d. Comedian Alowess

e. Kobby Clef

f. Jephter Opoku

g. Mr. Quist

h. Nsebere Gerald

i. Ken Decomic

j. Comedian Icon

k. Paper The Comic – Ho



Slapstick Comic Act of the Year

a. Sam Qweeku

b. Father Ankrah

c. Eyiram Comedy

d. Official Kuwani GH

e. Freedom Official

f. Ekuarh Official



INDUSTRY CATEGORIES:



Comedy Club of the Year

a. Comedy Bar

b. 2927 Comedy Club

c. Paper Comedy Club – Ho

d. Laugh In the Golden City – Kumasi



Comedy Special of the Year – (The Tommy Annan Forson Awards)

a. Architect Without a Plan – Ebenezer Dwomoh

b. Can Pain Message – Lekzy Decomic

c. Caught In the Middle – Okokobioko

d. Woman On Top – Jacinta Ocansey

e. Timid & Crazy – Oh Joo

f. Everything Is Funny – Moses Putogo

g. Outside the Box – Kojo Pjay

h. Jokes, Scrubs & Sermons – OB Amponsah



Comedy Series of the Year (TV/Online)

a. The Osei’s – Akwaaba Magic

b. Party Office – Akwaaba Magic

c. Tanko Villa – Akwaaba Magic

d. Prophet Baddo – Lynx TV (YouTube)



Comedy Program of the Year (TV/Radio/Online)

a. Around the World (Peace FM) – Kwabena Marfo

b. Asongolee Show (Dadi FM) –

c. WMT Show (Pluzz fm/3fm) – OB Amponsah & Lekzy

d. Time with the Ship Dealer (Pure FM) – BKB & The ship dealer

e. Half Serious Show – GH One TV

f. ARH – Asaase 98.5 (Kumasi)



Comedy Event of the Year (Play/Show/Theatre)

a. Kumasi Comedy Show – E Hub

b. Comic & Comedy – JPS Comm & Superfam Network

c. Laugh It Off – Parrot Mouth

d. The Valentine Laughter Show – Image Bureau

e. The Hahaha Show (Tarkwa) – Osid Production

f. Alomo Gyata – Superfam Network

g. New Year Comedy Show – Ecstasy Entertainment

h. Father Bernard – Nyansapor Productions

i. Run for Your Wife – April Prod. & Image Bureau

j. Romanus Incomplete – Romanus Empire