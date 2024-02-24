Ghana Culture Forum outlines activities for 2024 Ghana Culture Week

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The leadership of the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) has unveiled some activities for this year's Ghana Culture Week celebrations, scheduled for March 12 - 17, 2024.



This year's event is themed 'Cultivating Cultural Capital: Nurturing Ghana's Legacy for Africa's Renaissance.'



At a meeting with the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, the Vice Chairman of the Ghana Culture Forum outlined the week's activities.



He mentioned that there would be an inter-schools debate, a symposium, and the launch of the Africa Fashion Report in collaboration with UNESCO, culminating in a film show. The symposium and the report launch are set for Thursday, March 14, 2024.



Chief Moomen, producer of "Mansa Musa," will deliver the keynote address, building on last year's premiere at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.



Ben Anane-Nsiah, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for General Services at the Ghana Tourism Authority, assured GCF of GTA's support, recognizing GCF's role in enhancing the cultural sector, a vital component of tourism.



The Ghana Cultural Forum delegation included General Secretary Edwina Assan, Rev. Ken Fiati, and Patrick Alabi. Representing Ghana Tourism Authority were Betty Kobi, Miriam Brako, and Joyce Dogbe from Marketing and Corporate Affairs Departments.



Since 2012, Ghana Cultural Forum has commemorated Ghana Culture Day, expanding this year's celebration into a week-long event.