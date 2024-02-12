Ghana Garden and Flower Show cancelled due to severe weather conditions

Entertainment of Monday, 12 February 2024

Source: CNR

Strategic Communication Africa Limited (Stratcomm Africa), the organizers of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS), has announced the cancellation of the much-anticipated special February edition of the GGFS.



The event was scheduled to take place from 14th to 18th February 2024 at the GHUD Park, Accra Mall.



This decision was made in response to the current weather conditions, characterized by increased dryness and dusty air across the country.



The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Meteorological Services have confirmed the severity of the weather, which has significantly impacted human health, leading to increased respiratory conditions.



In a statement issued on Monday, February 12, Stratcomm Africa also said the weather posed a considerable threat to the health of plants that were to be exhibited.



Sharon Anim, Stratcomm Africa Manager, said, “The message about the pressing need for all of us to join hands in taking action against climate change could not have been more dramatically brought home to us. The reason why we organise the show has now become the very reason why we are unable to organise it at this time. We all need to come together to spread the love for Mother Earth and save our own lives.”



Stratcomm Africa noted that it was committed to promoting the environmental benefits of floriculture and horticulture and continues to use every opportunity to deliver the Climate Action message and promote responsible stewardship of our environment.



It expressed gratitude to all partners, exhibitors, and the public for their understanding and continued support.