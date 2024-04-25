Ghana Music Awards-USA nominates Emperor T-Jiga’s “Sugar” for Afropop/ Afrobeat song of the year.

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Multi-award winning artist Emperor T-Jiga, has been making waves in the AfroPop /Afro Beats scene with his latest single, Sugar. The infectious track has caught the attention of music critics and fans alike, propelling Emperor T-Jiga into the spotlight.



The Ghana Music Awards-USA has taken notice of Emperor T-Jiga's talent, nominating Sugar for the prestigious award of Afro Pop/Afro Beats Song of The Year 2024. This recognition is a testament to the artist's growing influence in the music industry and his ability to captivate audiences with his unique sound, voice and style.







Sugar is a catchy and upbeat song that showcases Emperor T-Jiga's versatile vocals and energetic performance style. The song's pulsating beat and infectious melody make it a standout track in the Afro Pop/Afro Beats genre, solidifying Emperor T-Jiga as a force to be reckoned with in the music world.



The Kilode hit maker is no stranger to success, having garnered a loyal following with his previous singles and electrifying live performances.



With Sugar, Emperor T-Jiga continues to push the boundaries of his artistry and cement his status as one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Ghana in recent years.