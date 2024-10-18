Ghana Salad

LifeStyle of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: zoesghanakitchen.com

INGREDIENTS



200 g whole fresh sardines, scaled, gutted and washed, or substitute canned



200 g fresh tuna steaks, or substitute canned



1 round iceberg lettuce, shredded



4 tomatoes, deseeded and sliced



2 red onions, finely sliced



175 g green beans, topped and tailed, sliced and steamed, then chilled



100 g fresh garden peas, lightly blanched, then drained and chilled



200 g drained good-quality canned organic cannellini beans, chilled



150 g smoked salmon, cut into strips or



150 g substitute flaked canned salmon



1 teaspoon sea salt



1 teaspoon fresh coarse ground black pepper



4 -6 large eggs, soft-boiled, shelled and quartered



salad cream or mayonnaise, to taste



