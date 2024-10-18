Ghana Salad

LifeStyle of Friday, 18 October 2024
Source: zoesghanakitchen.com
INGREDIENTS
200 g whole fresh sardines, scaled, gutted and washed, or substitute canned
200 g fresh tuna steaks, or substitute canned
1 round iceberg lettuce, shredded
4 tomatoes, deseeded and sliced
2 red onions, finely sliced
175 g green beans, topped and tailed, sliced and steamed, then chilled
100 g fresh garden peas, lightly blanched, then drained and chilled
200 g drained good-quality canned organic cannellini beans, chilled
150 g smoked salmon, cut into strips or
150 g substitute flaked canned salmon
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon fresh coarse ground black pepper
4 -6 large eggs, soft-boiled, shelled and quartered
salad cream or mayonnaise, to taste