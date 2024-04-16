Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled slams Shatta Wale for mocking Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has strongly criticized Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian musician, for mocking Stonebwoy, his colleague musician with a disability, in a video circulating on social media.



In the video, Shatta Wale is seen making derogatory remarks, implying that Stonebouy's disability is a punishment from God, stating, “You are a bad person that is why God made you a disabled person, you are a disabled person don’t try and fight an able person.”



The GSPD condemned Shatta Wale's statement, emphasizing that it perpetuates harmful stereotypes about disability. They urged Shatta Wale to retract his statement, delete the video from social media, and apologize to all persons with disabilities and Ghanaians.



Highlighting the Disability Act 715, the GSPD emphasized that using a person’s disability to mock or make derogatory remarks is a punishable offense. They expressed disappointment that such remarks came from a high-profile personality like Shatta Wale, labeling it as highly irresponsible.



The GSPD stressed that having a disability does not equate to being cursed or punished by God and called on the public to embrace empathy and acceptance towards persons with disabilities.