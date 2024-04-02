Ghana Tourism Authority calls for ‘December in GH’ proposals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Beyond the Return (BTR) Secretariat have invited event organisers and promoters to submit suggestions for inclusion in the schedule of ‘December in GH’ activities for 2024.



This year marks the sixth edition of the festivities, and the request for recommendations comes earlier than in previous years since the GTA and event organisers anticipate an increase in tourists visiting Ghana during the holiday season.



Mr. Akwesi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of GTA, said the ‘December in GH’ initiative was a national project coordinated by the Authority and the BTR Secretariat under the aegis of the National Steering Committee.



He explained that the invitation was to all interested event organisers who wanted to have their programmes approved as an official event for ‘December in GH’ to submit a formal proposal to the committee.



The GTA boss said the early request and publication will also give visitors ample time to plan their trip and arrange the activities and festivals they want to include in their December itineraries.



“Since 2019, Ghana has led the charge in changing the narrative about the African experience and has solidified the country as the top holiday destination on the continent through the initiative.



“December in GH has been a strong driver of tourism, economic impact, and branding Ghana as the “Centre of the World,” he said, adding that the sector has seen increased investments, with about 122 new projects being registered last year.



Mr. Agyeman revealed that domestic tourism attracted 650,000 people in 2019, 914,000 in 2022, and 1.4 million in 2023, with Ghanaians constituting 80 per cent of those figures.



According to him, this year’s endorsement process would be rigorous. All event organisers must ensure their events align with at least one of BRT’s seven core pillars, and that every endorsed event will take place, with no last-minute cancellations.



He urged event organisers to work with the authority and the steering committee to “unlock the potential of Ghana as a leisure destination and turn dreams into lasting legacies. Together, let us shape the future of travel and make Ghana’s December, one unforgettable experience.”



Mr. Agyeman said that the impending national elections would have no effect on the events because people were willing to participate. He also stated that the proposals should be for events taking place between November 15, 2024, and January 15, 2025, and invited event organisers to plan activities that would bring together the global African diaspora, continental Africans, and the local Ghanaian population.



“All proposals must be submitted before Tuesday, April 30, 2024, using the official form at this link: https://forms.qle/tJqr7nfiXkbKJWbU7. The form can also be found on the BTR website at: www.beyondtheretumgh.com.”