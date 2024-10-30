Ghana Tourism Authority honoured at GOGE Africa Festival for ‘The Year of Retrun’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has been awarded the Outstanding Tourism Event in Africa for its “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” initiatives at the GOGE Africa Festival’s 25th-anniversary celebration in Nigeria.



The award was presented on October 27, 2024, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium), Lagos-Nigeria.



Representing the CEO of GTA, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, were Mr. Moses Ndewin Ndebugri, Upper West



Regional Director of GTA, and Mr. Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Director of Domestic Marketing.



This accolade recognizes the exceptional impact of Ghana’s “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” programs in celebrating African heritage, uniting the African diaspora, and positioning Ghana as a premier cultural tourism destination.



These initiatives have fostered pan-African unity and strengthened cultural ties globally.



The GOGE Africa Festival, themed “Symphony of Cultures,” attracted over 20,000 attendees from 32 countries, celebrating African heritage through exhibitions, parades, music, dance, and culinary competitions.



This year’s highlight, “Our Shared Heritage,” showcased the shared history and cultural unity among African nations.



Mr. Kusi emphasized the strategic importance of Nigeria as Africa’s largest market and highlighted aggressive marketing efforts for Ghana’s tourism offerings.



He also expressed gratitude to the GTA leadership and various stakeholders for their foresight in advancing Ghana’s tourism agenda.



The Founders of GOGE Africa, Mr. Isaac Moses and Mrs. Nneka Moses, commended Ghana’s efforts in promoting Africa as a premier tourism destination with the “Beyond the Return” initiative.



The Ghana Tourism Authority spearheaded the 2019 “Year of Return” initiative, attracting over 1.18 million visitors from the African diaspora and beyond, and currently leads the “Beyond the Return” initiative. This ambitious program focuses on seven strategic pillars to unlock Ghana’s full tourism potential, foster lasting bonds, and establish groundbreaking economic and cultural partnerships.