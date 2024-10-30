You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 10 30Article 2000123

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana Tourism Authority honoured at GOGE Africa Festival for ‘The Year of Retrun’

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The award was presented on October 27, 2024, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium), Lagos The award was presented on October 27, 2024, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium), Lagos

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has been awarded the Outstanding Tourism Event in Africa for its “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” initiatives at the GOGE Africa Festival’s 25th-anniversary celebration in Nigeria.

The award was presented on October 27, 2024, at Mobolaji Johnson Arena (Onikan Stadium), Lagos-Nigeria.

Representing the CEO of GTA, Mr. Akwasi Agyeman, were Mr. Moses Ndewin Ndebugri, Upper West

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment