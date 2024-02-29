Ghana is a failed state - Sister Derby reacts to passage of LGBTQ+ bail

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana’s parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, unanimously passed an anti-homosexuality bill.



“After three long years, we have finally passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Act,” said Sam George, one of the main sponsors of the bill on X, formerly known as Twitter.



The bill, which was introduced in the parliament in 2021, not only criminalizes LGBTQ relationships but also those who support LGBTQ rights.



Even though Ghana’s Parliament has passed the bill, the president of the Republic must still assent it before it becomes law.



Already, there a lot of reactions to the passing of the bill, with many people expressing diverse opinions.



While some people believe it is right to criminalize the act, others, including the CDD, have publicly condemned the act.



Amid the reactions, Ghanaian singer, Sister Derby who is known on record to be a vocal spokesperson for the rights of LGBTQ people has also come out to lament and described Ghana as a failed state.



In a post as a reaction to a report that the South African police has arrested the people who murdered rapper AKA, Sister Derby stated that Ghana is yet to find the murderer of Ghanaian music executive, Fennec Okyere after so many years.



She added that instead of the leaders of the country trying to get the country to the level of South Africa, they are rather emulating a country like Uganda claiming the country is a failed state.



