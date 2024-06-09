You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 06 09Article 1948244
entertainment

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 June 2024

    

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana’s GuiltyBeatz dominates production on Tems’ New Album ‘Born in the Wild’

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ronald Banful popularly known as GuiltyBeatz Ronald Banful popularly known as GuiltyBeatz

Ghanaian music producer GuiltyBeatz produced 14 out of 18 tracks on Nigerian artist Tems' new album "Born in the Wild".

This collaboration showcases Tems' vocals and GuiltyBeatz's production skills, pushing the boundaries of contemporary African music.

The album's release has generated significant excitement, highlighting the growing influence of West African music globally.

GuiltyBeatz has previously worked with prominent artists like Beyoncé and Sarkodie, and this project is expected to further solidify his reputation as a leading producer in the Afrobeat scene.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment