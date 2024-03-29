Ghana's film industry lacks quality content for Netflix - Chris Attoh

Movies of Friday, 29 March 2024

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has raised concerns about the Ghana's film industry, citing its inability to match the success of Nigeria and South Africa on major streaming platforms like Netflix due to a deficiency in high-caliber content.



Attoh pointed out that Ghana's film sector trails behind because it neglects the production of top-notch content essential for captivating both local and global audiences.



In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, the Tinsel Star, set to debut his latest movie, "Nine," highlighted the stringent demand for premium content by streaming platforms, underscoring the consistent failure of stakeholders in delivering content of such caliber.



"It's not merely about having the right content; it's about the quality of that content. Ghana struggles to generate enough high-quality content to meet the standards of these platforms. Audiences worldwide are discerning, and subpar productions stand out," Attoh remarked.



He lamented the dominance of South African and Nigerian content on Netflix, stressing the necessity for Ghana to adopt proper production standards to ensure that its offerings, such as "Nine," can rival those from Nigeria and South Africa, thus enhancing visibility on the global stage.



Attoh urged Ghana's film industry players to reevaluate their content creation strategies, emphasizing the importance of aligning with streaming platforms' standards and consumer preferences to bolster the nation's presence in the global entertainment arena.



"Change is inevitable, and we cannot afford to be left behind. Without a clear direction, we risk stagnation. We must aim for excellence in our endeavors. This concerted effort towards quality production is vital for industry growth," Attoh added.