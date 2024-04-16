Ghana's future lies in training incorruptible youth - Okyeame Kwame

Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian artiste Okyeame Kwame has emphasized that addressing Ghana's deep-rooted issues, particularly corruption, requires a fundamental shift in mindset within the next generation.



He argues that the current political landscape is so entrenched in corruption that attempts at reform would be met with lethal consequences for any president, indicating a pervasive network of corrupt individuals.



Kwame stresses that political affiliations like NDC/NPP are not the solution, emphasizing instead the pivotal role of family values in effecting change.



"The corrupt system cannot correct itself; it enriches many and brings happiness to those involved. If a president today tried to combat corruption, he wouldn't last two weeks," he asserted during a recent interview.



Kwame attributes the widespread corruption to societal attitudes, emphasizing that the crux of the issue is not monetary but moral. He suggests that the blame lies with the current generation of Ghanaians and advocates for proactive measures to instill incorruptibility in the youth.



Kwame's solution focuses on upbringing, stressing that political leaders are a reflection of the populace. "If they are corrupt, it reflects our own corruption," he explains.



He urges parents to educate their children differently, cultivating values that run counter to those found in politics. His vision hinges on nurturing a generation of incorruptible citizens who will dismantle the existing corrupt system for Ghana's future development.



In response to inquiries about the existing political establishment, Kwame expressed a stark viewpoint: "They will perish." This statement underscores his belief in the urgent need to imbue future generations with selflessness and integrity.



He calls for a concerted effort to prioritize the moral education of young Ghanaians, highlighting the imperative of this approach in fostering genuine progress.