Ghana’s movie industry thriving despite challenges - Solomon Fixon-Owoo

Ghanaian actor Solomon Fixon-Owoo Jnr has refuted claims of the demise of the Ghana movie industry, asserting that the perceived decline is temporary and indicative of an evolving storytelling landscape.



In an interview discussing his latest movie, "Tripping," set to premiere on Easter Friday on TV XYZ, Fixon-Owoo challenged assertions of the industry's collapse, highlighting the continuous production and release of Ghanaian films, even amid challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic.



“People keep saying the movie industry has collapsed. If the industry has collapsed, what about all the movies that have been premiering over the years, even during the COVID era? Some movies have been put on streaming platforms online for people,” he emphasized.



Acknowledging the hurdles faced by the industry, the actor, renowned for his role in "Terminus," remained optimistic about its future, considering the challenges as part of an ongoing evolution and adaptation process.



“In every industry, there comes a time when you go through struggles. I always say that we are living in an era of motion revolution where audiovisual storytelling is now becoming very different in the Ghana movie industry,” Fixon-Owoo stated.



He expressed confidence that once these “lapses” are addressed, the Ghanaian film industry will be well-equipped to compete on an international level.



“So the industry is not dead; we are just having some lapses, and those lapses are going to be filled, and when those lapses are filled, we will compete very well with international markets,” he affirmed.



Fixon-Owoo’s remarks reflect a resilient spirit within the Ghanaian film community, showcasing a commitment to overcoming challenges and innovating to thrive in an ever-changing cinematic landscape. Solomon’s latest film, "Tripping," will premiere at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and Golden Eagle Cinemas in Kumasi on March 29, 2024, at 7 pm.