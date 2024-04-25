Ghana's power crisis not serious - Nigerian comedian

Movies of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Popular Nigerian comedian, Parrot Mouth, has drawn attention to Ghana's recent power challenges, noting that they pale in comparison to Nigeria's electricity woes.



Parrot Mouth emphasized that Ghanaians should value the hours of electricity they receive before outages, as Nigeria often endures extended periods without power.



"In Nigeria, a mere two hours of stable electricity would be a cause for celebration. Once the lights go out, they could stay off for ages," Parrot Mouth remarked during an interview on Hitz FM.



He expressed admiration for Ghana's relatively stable power supply, contrasting it with Nigeria's frequent outages that prompt citizens to rely on generators.



This commentary from Parrot Mouth comes amidst ongoing complaints in Ghana about inconsistent power supply, with even members of the National Democratic Congress expressing dissatisfaction.



In a different context, during his State of the Nation's Address on February 27, 2024, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo boasted that his administration had successfully averted the widespread power outages ('Dumsor') that plagued the country before he took office, maintaining stability for seven years.