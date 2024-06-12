Ghana’s tourism space is open for more collaboration and patronage – Egyapa Mercer tells UN Tourism Council

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news

Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer advocates for Ghana's tourism sector at the UN Tourism Executive Council meeting in Barcelona.



He highlights Ghana's resilience post-pandemic, with a 25% increase in arrivals in 2023 and ongoing efforts towards sustainable tourism practices.



Mercer emphasizes Ghana's commitment to supporting UN Tourism initiatives and promoting responsible tourism through eco-tourism and community-based projects.



He discusses government plans to enhance accessibility through visa reforms and invites the international community to experience Ghana's culture and hospitality.



Overall, Mercer's address underscores Ghana's dedication to sustainable tourism development and its potential as a vibrant tourist destination.