GhanaWebbers Partners with 3rd Influencers Conference 2024

Entertainment of Monday, 26 August 2024

On August 24, 2024, GhanaWebbers proudly partnered with the 3rd Influencers Conference held at the AMA Auditorium.



The event, which attracted a highly engaged audience, featured prominent speakers who delved into the evolving role of influencers and their impact on today's youth, particularly in the context of emerging digital platforms.



Taking this opportunity, GhanaWebbers officially launched its platform,



reaffirming its commitment to providing a space where young people can freely express their opinions, engage with others, and access reliable news and information.



This initiative aims to foster a safe and healthy environment where the youth can shape their perspectives and focus on future endeavors.



In a speech delivered by Acting Editor Michael Botchway, it was announced that a new user-generated content tool will soon be introduced.



This tool is designed to empower young writers to contribute to the platform, with the added incentive of rewards for their contributions.



GhanaWebbers views The Influencers Conference as a key partnership and anticipates a long-term collaboration in the years to come.



The company extends its heartfelt congratulations to the organizing team for their success and expresses sincere gratitude to Adebayó Adeyémy Jnr. for his invaluable contributions.



