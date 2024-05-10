Ghanaian DJs demand respect from artistes for PlayGhana success

Entertainment of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian Disc Jockeys (DJs) voiced their frustration at the DJs Exclusive Roundtable hosted by Creative Arts Agency (CAA) in Accra. They highlighted continuous disrespect from artists as a hindrance to the success of the PlayGhana initiative.



The DJs expressed their grievances, stating they often feel sidelined by artists after helping them achieve success in their careers. Despite their contributions, DJs feel undervalued within the music industry.



Chaired by Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, the meeting aimed to engage DJs in discussions about their role in PlayGhana and the impact of the Broadcasting Bill Amendment. DJs sought a platform to address long-standing issues with artists.



DJ AD DJ emphasized the need for a mutually beneficial relationship between DJs and artists. He called for respect and recognition from artists, highlighting the resentment DJs have built over time.



DJ Slim challenged the perception that social media influencers drive artists' success, emphasizing the crucial role DJs play. DJ Vyrusky echoed his colleagues' sentiments, urging a holistic approach to the PlayGhana initiative.



Andy Dosty emphasized the importance of DJ commitment and policy implementation for PlayGhana's success. DJ Black advocated for measures to promote Ghanaian music globally and educate industry players about the PlayGhana agenda.



The PlayGhana initiative, announced in December, aims to revive Ghanaian music on the airwaves. Despite initial backlash, CAA continues to engage stakeholders for meaningful contributions to the initiative.