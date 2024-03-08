Ghanaian artist Sharon Dede Padi aims for Guinness World Records with painting marathon

Entertainment of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Renowned visual artist Sharon Dede Padi has announced her ambitious pursuit of a Guinness World Records (GWR) title through a painting marathon, or paint-a-thon.



With her acclaimed masterpieces adorning hotels across Ghana, Ms. Padi is no stranger to artistic excellence. Currently pursuing a PhD in Museum and Heritage Studies at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon, she stands as a prominent figure in the country's art scene.



Her endeavor to claim the GWR title will unfold over a week, commencing from March 15 to 21, 2024, at the Ghana Village, strategically located opposite the UG, Legon stadium.



Ahead of her remarkable feat, Ms. Padi will convene a press conference, scheduled to be aired on LifeStyle (LS) TV.



Notably, GWR stipulates that applicants for the paint-a-thon record title must be 16 years of age or older. The current record stands at 100 hours, achieved by Chancellor Ahaghotu of Nigeria in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, from October 26 to 30, 2023.