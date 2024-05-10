Ghanaian artist attempts record-breaking painting marathon

Entertainment of Friday, 10 May 2024

Mubarikatu Issaka, known as 'Artist Barry,' from Akwatia, Eastern Region, is currently striving to break the record for the longest individual painting marathon at Xtreme pub in Akwatia.



The 29-year-old aims to surpass the existing 100-hour record, held by Nigerian art student Chancellor Ahaghotu, achieved earlier this year.



With aspirations to paint for 130 hours or more within six days, Artist Barry is adhering to the regulations allowing a five-minute break for every continuous hour of activity or twenty twenty-minute breaks when accumulated for four hours.



Barisa Isaaka, her sister and spokesperson, revealed that despite receiving approval for the attempt in December, it was postponed due to insufficient preparation.



Initially scheduled for February, Mubarikatu began her marathon now after ample preparation, supported by sponsor Mr. Twum Barima, a prominent miner in Akwatia, alongside other generous individuals and philanthropists.