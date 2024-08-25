Ghanaian businessman holds opulent funeral for mother with helicopter and celebrity guests

Entertainment of Sunday, 25 August 2024

Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian businessman Joseph Nti honored his late mother with an extravagant funeral in Asante Akyem Akutuase on August 24, 2024.



The ceremony featured a convoy of luxury vehicles and a helicopter for transporting the body.



The event, attended by high-profile guests including musician Akwaboah and dignitaries, was marked by traditional performances and a lavish dinner with a surprise performance by Kofi Kinaata.



The grandeur of the occasion showcased Nti's deep respect and love for his mother.





